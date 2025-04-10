Sheriff’s Office Has Advice for Students Playing Nerf Wars Game

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has some advice for high school students playing the "Senior Assassin" - or Nerf Wars - game.

The game involves students 'stalking' and 'shooting' each other with water guns or Nerf guns in an attempt to be the last senior standing.

Every year law enforcement agencies throughout Stearns County get calls reporting suspicious people that turn out to be students playing the game.

The Sheriff says the safest thing for students is to not play because it often leads to concerns and calls from the public.

However, for those who are going to play, a few reminders: do not trespass onto other people's property, use guns that are brightly colored and are clearly toys, and don't wear dark clothes, camouflage, or masks.

If you encounter law enforcement, do not run or hide. For residents, the Sheriff says if you see something suspicious, don't confront anyone yourself but call law enforcement.

