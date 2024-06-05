Nearly An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Tuesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We had nearly another inch of rain in St. Cloud Tuesday.
The National Weather Service says we officially had .90 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
We're already up to 2.58 for the month so far, which is 2.10 inches above normal.
For the year to date, we're nearly 5 1/2 inches above normal for precipitation.
Showers and storms are possible again this (Wednesday) afternoon, mainly north of I-94. Some storms could have small hail and gusty winds.
