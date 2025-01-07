NDSU Wins 10th FCS National Championship

FRISCO, TEXAS (WJON News) -- North Dakota State University has won its 10th FCS national championship.

The Bison got a 35-32 win over Montana State Monday night in Frisco, Texas.

Going into the game, NDSU was the #2 seed and Montana State was the #1 seed. NDSU finished the season 14-2 overall, and Montana State finished 15-1.

This is the program's 10th FCS national title in 14 seasons.

The Bison roster is filled with native Minnesotans, 35 total, including freshman safety Will Steil from Cold Spring. He graduated from ROCORI in 2024. Also, Noah Stommes a freshman offensive tackle from Richmond. He graduated from Eden Valley-Watkins in 2024.

The Bobcats have one Minnesotan, Sophomore kicker Myles Sansted of Alexandria.

A crowd of over 18,000 people attended the game at Toyota Stadium.

