Extreme Heat, Strong Storms in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s alongside dew points in the mid-70s will make for incredibly hot and humid conditions the next couple of days before a cold front arrives late Monday bringing strong to severe storms and cooling us down.
The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories for much of central and southern Minnesota.
Heat and humidity will build in Sunday with heat indices of 100 to 110. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect along the Minnesota River with a Heat Advisory elsewhere.
There is a chance of thunderstorms tonight across western Minnesota. A few storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.
Hot and very humid conditions are expected to continue Monday. Heat indices will again range from 100 to 110. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect.
There is an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms (level 3 of 5) Monday night across Minnesota and a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) in Wisconsin. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible.
