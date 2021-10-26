Nancy M. Miller, 84, Cold Spring

November 23, 1936 - October 20, 2021

A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Curlew Hills Funeral Home (1750 Curlew Rd., Palm Harbor, FL) for Nancy M. Miller, age 84, who died October 20, 2021, at Paynesville Hospital, Paynesville, MN. Burial will be in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, next to her beloved husband, George.

Nancy M. Miller was born in Van Nuys, CA to John Fred and Viola (Folker) Humphrey. She married George Miller April 28, 1962, in Philadelphia, PA.

Nancy was a Navy wife and travelled extensively throughout the U.S. with her husband George. She spent 37 years in Florida prior to moving to Cold Spring, MN in 2020 to be closer to her family. She made many lifelong friends scattered throughout the country and the U.K. She was an avid reader and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles. She was a wonderful nana to her two grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Jeff (Barb); sister, Marjorie Dunham; sister-in-law, Coraline Hampson; grandchildren, Jessica and Travis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George.