Weather Announcements For Sunday, August 17th, 2025
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Sunday, August 17th, 2025:
--music in the gardens at Munsinger /Clemens Gardens at 3:00 PM is canceled due to the weather.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- New Store To Enhance Convenience In Little Falls
- A Taste Of Summer Joy At The Benton County Fair [PHOTOS]
- A Night Of Disco Magic Awaits At Ledge Amphitheater
- Local Favorite Mexican Restaurant Closes Its Waite Park Doors
- Hormel And Dr. Seuss Team Up For A Tasty Twist
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise Kicks Off Busy Week of Shows at the Ledge [GALLERY]
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals
Gallery Credit: John Robinson