Multiple Injuries in Four Vehicle Crash Near Brainerd

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Multiple people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash near Brainerd.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at the intersection of Highway 371 and 16th Avenue Southwest Sunday at about 9:00 a.m.

A Suburban was going south on the highway when a pick-up slid into the intersection causing the chain reaction crash. The road was snow and ice-covered.

Several people from Montrose and Rockford were transported to Brainerd Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

