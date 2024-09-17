Multi-Platinum R & B Artist To “Get Up On It” At Mystic Lake

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- An R & B great will "Get Up On It" at Mystic Lake Casino in November. Nationally renowned singer, songwriter, and producer Keith Sweat will play the Mystic Showroom on November 8th.

Sweat's debut album "Make It Last Forever" sold over three million copies and he had five straight albums hit No. 1, selling over 25 million records. He is known for his songs "I Want Her," "I'll Give All My Love To You," and "Make You Sweat."

Keith Sweat currently hosts his Number 1 nighttime nationally syndicated radio show "The Sweat Hotel" and was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2008. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

