Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Crash on Highway 169
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A motorcycle driver was hurt in an early morning crash in Sherburne County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 169 in Elk River at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. Both a car and the motorcycle were southbound when they collided.
Thirty-five-year-old Douglas Pearson of Elk River was taken to Elk River Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, 38-year-old Rochester Watkins of Zimmerman, was not hurt.
