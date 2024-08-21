Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Crash on Highway 169

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A motorcycle driver was hurt in an early morning crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 169 in Elk River at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. Both a car and the motorcycle were southbound when they collided.

Thirty-five-year-old Douglas Pearson of Elk River was taken to Elk River Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Rochester Watkins of Zimmerman, was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES