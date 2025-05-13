Man Hurt In Collision With Deer

MONTROSE (WJON News) -- A man on a motorcycle was hurt in a collision with a deer.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Highway 12 in Montrose in Wright County.

Forty-eight-year-old Patrick Rutledge of Cokato was driving east on Highway at Keats Avenue Southwest when he struck the deer.

Get our free mobile app

Rutledge was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES