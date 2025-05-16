ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A daycare facility is the latest proposal for the former Ace Bar building at 423 East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud.

On Tuesday night, the St. Cloud Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on a request from Mother's Love Childcare Center LLC.

Daycare facilities that serve more than 13 people require a Conditional Use Permit in any commercial zoning district.

The applicant says they want to serve families in the tri-county area and be flexible in providing full-time and part-time childcare services. They want to have infants, toddlers, pre-schoolers, and school-age children. The hours of operation would be from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. In total, they want to have up to 100 children.

The building's previous proposed plans

The former Ace Bar closed in October of 2016. Since then, there have been a few other proposals for using the building.

In 2023, the non-profit Too Much Talent announced plans to open an after-school program there, but that plan never came to fruition.

Get our free mobile app

In 2024, a native medicine plant-based treatment facility called White Feather opened there, but that closed after just a few days.

READ RELATED ARTICLES