Highway Crash Near Paynesville Leaves One Injured

Highway Crash Near Paynesville Leaves One Injured

Lee Voss - WJON

LAKE HENRY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt after a crash near Paynesville on Friday afternoon.  The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. in Lake Henry Township.

A car being driven by 76-year-old Warren Theel of Paynesville was going south on Highway 4, and an SUV being driven by 17-year-old Connor Olmscheid of Richmond was going west on County Road 32 when they crashed. Theel was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Olmscheid was not hurt.

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