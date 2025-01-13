Most Difficult Wordle Puzzle For Minnesotans In 2024 Revealed

Most Difficult Wordle Puzzle For Minnesotans In 2024 Revealed

Brandon Bell, Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The game "Wordle" has become a fun pastime for millions of Minnesotans and Americans alike and now the top puzzle for 2024 has been revealed.  According to Unscramblerer.com an analysis of Google search data determined the toughest "Wordle" puzzle last year was "DECAL" from May 5th.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Brandon Bell, Getty Images
loading...

What was the toughest puzzle for Minnesota?

The research unveiled the hardest puzzle in all 50 states. The most difficult puzzle for Minnesotans to solve was "BEVEL" on May 26th. A spokesperson for Unscramblerer.com says people love to solve "Wordle" puzzles themselves and players in America are 10 times more likely to search for "Wordle Hint" than "Worlde Solver" with "Wordle Hint" having 1 million monthly searches and "Wordle Solver" having 100,000 a month.

Brandon Bell, Getty Images
loading...

How many puzzles were played in the United States last year?

The New York Times editorial director says that 5.3 billion Wordle puzzles were played worldwide in 2024. Word unscrambling experts at Unscramblerer.com analyzed search data from Google Trends from January 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024, to come up with the top puzzle for each state.

Brandon Bell, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

 

SEE: 30 Toys That Defined the '70s

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys

Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

Filed Under: hardest wordle puzzle, word puzzles, Wordle
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON