MORRIS (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Morris on Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about Noon on Highway 9.

The state patrol says a Semi-truck driven by 52-year-old Brenda Hildebrand of Ottawa, Canada was stopped on southbound Highway 9 in the bypass lane while an SUV being driven by 80-year-old Barbara Valnes of Morris was stopped waiting to turn east onto Minnesota Drive, and a second SUV driven by 80-year-old Arthur Anderson of Donnelly was going south on Highway 9 when the three vehicles collided.

Valnes and Anderson were both hurt in the crash but did not need to go to the hospital. Hildebrand was not hurt.

