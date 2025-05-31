Morris Highway Accident Involves Semitruck And Two SUVs
MORRIS (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Morris on Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about Noon on Highway 9.
The state patrol says a Semi-truck driven by 52-year-old Brenda Hildebrand of Ottawa, Canada was stopped on southbound Highway 9 in the bypass lane while an SUV being driven by 80-year-old Barbara Valnes of Morris was stopped waiting to turn east onto Minnesota Drive, and a second SUV driven by 80-year-old Arthur Anderson of Donnelly was going south on Highway 9 when the three vehicles collided.
Valnes and Anderson were both hurt in the crash but did not need to go to the hospital. Hildebrand was not hurt.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud
Gallery Credit: Listed by: Christopher Hauck Coldwell Banker Realty
Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker