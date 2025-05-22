Monument Dedication Planned for St. Cloud VFW On Memorial Day
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud VFW is holding a monument dedication on Memorial Day.
The celebration will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the VFW Post 428 on 18th Avenue North.
The dedication ceremony will include an airplane flyover, special guests, an honor guard, a 21-gun salute, and a bugler.
The Memorial was created by Sunburst Memorials in St. Cloud, which is the same company that created the current Veterans Memorial at the VFW. The granite will be installed this weekend ahead of the dedication on Monday.
The VFW will be serving hamburgers, brats, and chips.
Donations will be accepted.
