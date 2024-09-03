Monica R. Anderson, 84, St. Cloud

August 29, 1939 - August 26, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2024 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Monica R. Anderson, age 84, of St. Cloud. Monica passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, August 26, 2024 at Edgewood Assisted Living. Reverend Derek Weichmann will officiate. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, at the Church.

Monica was born on August 29, 1939 in Columbus, WI to Raymond and Emma (Sime) Weiner. She attended Business College in Madison, WI. Monica married Robert P. Anderson on January 22, 1966 in East Bristol, WI. She was a homemaker, raising her children with Bob. Monica also worked at the St. Cloud Mission office. Monica was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister, helping with the funeral lunches, a member of St. Martin de Porres Mission Group, Befrienders and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

Monica enjoyed traveling, sewing, baking, camping, and always seemed to be up for an adventure. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Monica treasured all the time spent with her family and friends, especially when the grandchildren came to visit.

She is survived by her children, Robin (Dale) Marthaler of St. Cloud, Renee (Mark) Ehlers of North Mankato, Bethany (Patrick) Benson of St. Cloud, Chad (Peggy) Anderson of St. Paul; grandchildren, Samantha (William), Megan (Nick), Joshua, Jacob, Dylan, Tyler, Brooke, Camden, Alejandro, Eva; great grandchild, Griffin; step-granddaughters, Allyson (James) and McKenna (Sam); step-great-grandchildren, Sully and Elliott; brother, Phil (Nancy) Weiner; in-laws, Roxanna Weiner, Sue Kujawa, Jeannette (Robert) Gehrke, Lois Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

Monica was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob in 2022; siblings; Roger (Lucy) Weiner, Gerald (Joyce) Weiner, Robert Weiner, Kathleen (Tony) Kujawa; in-laws, Kenneth (Diane), Alice (Elmer) Haug, Doris (Russel) Haug, Donald, and Richard (Mary Lou).

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Edgewood Assisted Living, CentraCare Hospice, Coborn’s Cancer Center (especially Dr. Jurgens and team) and CentraCare’s Dr. Nee and team.