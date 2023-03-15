MN Leads Midwest in Working From Home

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota leads the Midwest in the number of people working from home.

A new report from DEED – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development – finds 23.5% of Minnesotans work from home at least three days per week.

That ranks the state 9th in the nation for the percentage of people working from home.

Regional Analysis and Outreach Manager Cameron Macht found Minnesota’s number surprising.

A really interesting outcome of our research into remote work trends was revealing just how much more Minnesota workers can work from home compared to workers in neighboring states. This could be due to multiple factors – from industry and occupation mix in Minnesota compared to surrounding states, the tightness of our labor market pushing more employers to offer this option, and other factors.

Minnesota employees work from home at more than double the rate of neighboring states:

North Dakota: 10.2%

South Dakota: 12.6%

Iowa: 14.5%

Nebraska: 16.2%

Wisconsin: 16.7%

