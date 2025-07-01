Meeker County Sets No Wake Zones On Several Local Lakes

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- The Meeker County Board of Commissioners has passed a resolution creating temporary No Wake Zones due to high water from recent rains.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the order covers Lake Arvilla, Big Swan Lake, Erie Lake, Lake Manuella, Lake Minnie Belle, Star Lake, and any other lake at or above the ordinary high-water level.

The restriction requires boaters within 300 feet of shore to operate at the slowest speed necessary to maintain steerage and not to exceed five miles-per-hour.

The No Wake Zones are in effect immediately and through July 30th or until the water levels fall below the high-water level, whichever comes first.

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: What are the most distinctive baby names in each state? Spokeo used data from the Social Security Administration to find the most unique baby names in every state across the country as of 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker