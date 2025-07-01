ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- GREAT Theatre has announced another Broadway Musical they'll bring to the stage for the upcoming season.

Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical will be coming to the Paramount Center for the Arts April 17th through May 3rd.

The show is licensed by Music Theatre International. Due to licensing restrictions, the title could not be revealed until now.

Frozen features all the songs you know, plus 12 new originals written just for the stage.

“We’ve been counting down the days to share this news,” said Kendra Norton Dando, GREAT Theatre’s Artistic & Education Director. “All GREAT productions require special licensing agreements. Because Disney’s Frozen is such a high-profile title, we had to wait until a professional production in the Twin Cities, which is considered part of our licensing market, finished its run before we could announce ours. We’re thrilled to invite our community into this magical story.”

Other GREAT productions for the 2025-2026 season that have already been announced include Elephant & Piggie's "We Are In A Play" jr., 9 to 5, Annie, School of Rock The Musical, Cabaret, and Anon(ymous).

Season tickets are on sale now. Single tickets for all 2025/26 shows will go on sale on July 14, 2025.

