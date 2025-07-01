Size Matters; What Lakes are the Largest in Central MN?

Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes but we actually have more than that. Minnesota, nicknamed the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," actually has 11,842 lakes of 10 acres or more according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

County with Most Lakes

So what county has the most lakes? That answer is Ottertail with 1,048 with Ottertail Lake as the largest in the county with 21.1 acres. St. Louis County has the 2nd most lakes with 969. Vermillion is the largest lake in St. Louis County based on surface area.

Stearns County Lakes

Stearns County has 166 lakes with Rice Lake being the largest based on surface area with 1,694 acres. It is located in the south center part of Stearns County and is part of the North Fork of the Crow River watershed. Lake Koronis has 2,968.29 acres but is located in both Stearns and Meeker counties.

Benton County Lakes

Benton County has just 4 lakes Donovan Lake, Graham Lake, Little Rock Lake, and Mayhew Lake. Little Rock Lake is the largest. There are only 5 square miles of water in the county, with about half of that being the manmade reservoir, Little Rock Lake.

Sherburne County Lakes

Sherburne County is home to 16 lakes, according to Sherburne County. Rice Lake (near Zimmerman) is the largest with 505 acres, followed by Lake Fremont at 466 acres and Eagle Lake 426 acres.

Meeker County Lakes

There are 81 lakes in Meeker County in Central Minnesota. The largest is Lake Washington, with a surface area of 2,639 acres. It is located southeast of Darwin.

Morrison County Lakes

Morrison County has 140 lakes covering a total of 15,204 acres. Lake Alexander is the largest with a surface area of 2,708.78 acres. Other lakes of note in Morrison County include Fish Trap Lake and Shamineau Lake.