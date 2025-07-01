Pickup Strikes Shakopee Man on Highway 12 in Howard Lake

HOWARD LAKE (WJON News) -- A Shakopee man was hurt when he exited a vehicle in Wright County and was struck by a pickup.

The incident happened just before 1:30 Tuesday afternoon in Howard Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 27-year-old Christopher Fasching was riding in a pickup that was eastbound on Highway 12 when the driver, 59-year-old Douglas Kalani Jose of Howard Lake, stopped to let him out.

Fasching was then struck by a westbound pickup driven by 33-year-old Wade Bollin of Cokato.

Fasching was taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries. The two drivers were not hurt.

