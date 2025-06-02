St. Cloud Council Approves Apartment Building For Low Income
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A supportive housing apartment building for low-income residents has been approved to move forward by the St. Cloud City Council.
The St. Cloud City Council held a public hearing during its meeting on Monday on a request to amend the Northway PUD to allow for a 40-unit multi-family apartment for extremely low-income residents on the former YMCA site at 1530 Northway Drive.
Several people who live and work in that neighborhood spoke during the public hearing, most of them said they were in favor of this type of project, just not in that location.
The City Council approved the amendment on a four-to-three vote.
Center City Housing wants to build a permanent supportive housing development.
It will be similar to Center City's two facilities, which already operate in southeast St. Cloud, called River Heights and River Crest. This type of housing is different than a homeless shelter as it is a permanent place for residents to live, not temporary housing.
Center City Director Nancy Cashman says they have been looking for a place to build a facility for the past two years.
The St. Cloud Planning Commission previously held a public hearing on the project and gave its approval.
Read More: New 40-Unit Apartment Complex Proposal For St. Cloud |
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Community Dancers Hit The Stage For A Cause This June
- World Food Tour: Urban Gyro & Grill in St. Cloud
- Sauk Rapids, SR-R Considering Partnership On New ECC Building
- St. Cloud Hospice Launches Veterans Care Campaign
- Construction Starting On New Eatery On St. Cloud's East End
LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz