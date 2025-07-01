Central Minnesota loves our meat markets. Whether it be beef or venison sticks, burgers or custom made products.

McDonald's Meats in Clear Lake

McDonalds Meats has a long history of operating in downtown Clear Lake. In 2014 McDonalds Meats celebrated 100 years in business. John Leo McDonald purchased the Fred Mosford Meat Market in 1914. Richard McDonald took over ownership of the business in 1954 from his father before Dave McDonald became the 3rd generation owner when he bought the business from his dad. Jennifer Dierkes and Travis McDonald have been operating McDonalds Meats since 2009. Travis is Dave's son and Jennifer is Dave's step daughter.

Dave McDonald says in the early days it was a dry goods store and grocery store until 1986 when he took over the business and focused on it being a Meat Market. He indicated it was McDonalds grocery store but with Coborns Grocery coming into the area he thought focusing on the meat market was the way to go. Dave says his kids and he would hand out meat samples to the traffic coming by on Highway 24 to build interest. He says the traffic heading up north has been great for their business throughout the years.

Grand Champion Meats

Located in Sauk Rapids, they pride themselves on offering a wide selection of locally sourced and custom-processed meats.

St. Joseph Meat Market

A family-owned business in St. Joseph with a long-standing reputation for quality and service. Enjoy Joe Burgers at Joe Town Rocks.

Thielen Meats

With locations in Pierz and Little Falls, they offer a wide variety of fresh and smoked meats, including award-winning sausages.

Von Hansen's Meat Market

Von Hanson's celebrating 33 years of the best meats, deli and bakery. 23 Minnesota Locations including one in Waite Park. They are branded as a "Friendly Old Fashion Meat Market".

Manea's Meats

Family owned and operated for over 40 years. Located on 2nd Avenue in Sauk Rapids.

New Munich Meats

New Munich Meats has meat processing of all kinds = beef, pork, sheep deer, elk, bear, and goose. New Munich Meats are located 37 miles west of St. Cloud.

Psyck's Market

Butch Psyck owns and operates Psyck's Market. He says they specialize in head cheese and people come from all over to get it. Butch explains their head cheese is different because they use real meat and not fillers.