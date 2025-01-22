Spotlight: Mentalist, Movie, Mascots All At The Paramount

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can see a mentalist and magician on Wednesday.

Noah Sonie is performing on the Paramount stage as part of the St. Cloud State MLK week celebration.

If you can imagine someone who figures out your birthday just by asking you a couple of questions, or is able to guess a number you wrote and tucked inside an envelope, things like that but much grander than I can explain.

Paramount Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says it is free for you to attend. You can reserve a free ticket on the Paramount website, or get your free ticket at the door.

Many things are happening at the Paramount in downtown St. Cloud in conjunction with the 2nd annual Bold & Bright winter festival.

On Friday night, Michael Shynes will have his annual album release party starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this show are selling fast with just a few dozen seats left.

Boulka says the fun continues on Saturday.

We've got a free movie "Happy Feet" on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. We also have an artist reception at the same time in the gift gallery.

After the free movie, various mascots from around the area will be in the Paramount lobby to greet the kids and take pictures with them.

Other big shows on the schedule at the Paramount Center for the Arts include:

-- GREAT THEATRE's All Shook Up January 31st through February 9th

-- The Okee Dokee Brothers February 15th

-- The Beat Goes On Lisa McClowery as Cher February 21st

