Minor Changes for City of Sartell [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He said some services will now be done remotely while essential services like fire, police, water and sewer will continue as usual despite the Covid-19 virus concerns. Fitzthum says garage and recycling removal continues as usual as they contract out for those services.

Fitzthum says Sartell had a council meeting at their normal chambers but each member was utilizing social distancing.

Fitzthum says it is too early to think about cancelling events like Sartell Summerfest.