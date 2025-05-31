Minnesota’s Weather Outlook For June

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The weather in May has been all over the place with record highs in the 90s and a stretch of days well below normal.

We had a 93-degree day on May 11th in St. Cloud. We also had a high of just 44 degrees on May 20th.

What is in store for Minnesotans in June?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its updated outlook for June.

Minnesota is expected to have above-normal temperatures. St. Cloud's average high at the beginning of the month is about 74 degrees, and by the end of the month, it's about 82 degrees.

The Weather Channel's long-range forecast calls for temperatures to be well above normal for the first two days of June, then pretty close to normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s through the middle of the month.

The Climate Prediction Center's outlook for precipitation says we'll be pretty close to average. St. Cloud averages about four inches of rain in June.

The Weather Channel's forecast has a 50 percent chance of rain on Tuesday.

St. Cloud has had just above normal rainfall amounts so far for the year to date, for the spring, and in the month of May.

