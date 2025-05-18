UNDATED (WJON News) -- We'll have some cold temperatures to start the week followed by some much needed soaking rain.

Freezing temperatures

The National Weather Service says a Freeze Warning has been issued for several counties in northern and northeastern Minnesota. The Warning will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Sunday until 8:00 a.m. on Monday.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Soaking rain

Soaking rain arrives Monday into Tuesday as a slow moving system moves into the region. The highest totals will fall in Western Minnesota and along I-90 corridor.

In St. Cloud, the rain is expected to move in late Monday night, continue through much of the day on Tuesday, and then wrap up on Wednesday morning.

St. Cloud has had 1.21 inches of rain so far in May, which is 0.72 inches below normal.

A soaking rain for a majority of Minnesota is welcome news for the dry conditions. The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 83 percent of Minnesota is abnormally dry and 22 percent of the state is in a moderate drought.

Drier & warmer weather arrives after Wednesday.

