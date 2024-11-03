Minnesota Voted As A Top Three State To Find Work

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota has been voted as one of the best states to find work. Governor Tim Walz's Office announced that WalletHub has ranked Minnesota as the third-best state for finding a job behind only New Hampshire and Vermont.

WalletHub used 34 indicators of job market strength and economic health and Minnesota received top rankings for median household income, low unemployment, access to benefits, and job opportunities per capita.

Governor Walz says the state doesn't just create good jobs it generates jobs that pay well, provide benefits, and offer protections. Minnesota also ranked as the 3rd best state for median household income, 4th best for working parents, and 10th highest for average monthly starting salary.

