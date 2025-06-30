UNDATED (WJON News) -- It has been a busy season for emergency managers and storm chasers so far in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Climatology Office says the preliminary tornado count through the end of June is 48.

The tornadoes have impacted all parts of the state, including one tornado early in the season in Stearns County near Spring Hill.

We've already surpassed the average number of tornadoes we have in Minnesota for a whole season. We typically have an average of 46 per year.

Statistically, June is our busiest month for tornadoes, with an average of 14. July is the second busiest with an average of 12. We average about six tornadoes in August.

Minnesota's worst year for tornadoes between 1950 and 2020 was in 2010, when we recorded 113. There were 71 tornadoes just in June of 2010. And, we had 48 tornadoes on one day in June. That was on June 17th, 2010.

Minnesota's tornado season stretches from May through September; however, we've had tornadoes as early as March, and the latest ever recorded tornado in Minnesota was in December of 2021.

Tornadoes are most common between 2:00 PM and 9:00 PM, but can and do occur at any time of the day, or night.

The National Weather Service is reporting that at least four tornadoes touched down early Sunday morning in the Carver County area. An EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour was confirmed near Lake Zumbra, and another EF-1 with 80 to 90-per-hour winds was spotted near Lake Waconia. Two weak EF-0 tornadoes touched down between Waconia and Cologne and southeast of Cologne.

