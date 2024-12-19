Minnesota State Patrol Crash Totals for Thursday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol responded to hundreds of crashes around the state on Thursday.

They say as of 5:00 p.m. there were 393 property damage crashes across the state.  Thirty-four people were hurt in those crashes.  There were another 216 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch and needed assistance.  Twenty-two semis jackknifed.

A fresh blanket of snow fell across most of the state with snow totals ranging from just a few inches to up to seven inches in some areas.  The snow started falling during the overnight with a few lingering flurries continuing into Thursday evening.

For the latest road conditions, you can check the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website 511mn.org. 

Slick travel is likely to persist overnight and into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service says it will be cold Thursday night through the weekend, with sub-zero wind chills. Warmer next week!

