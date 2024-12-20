Fatal Chain Reaction Crash on Interstate 94 in Clearwater
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A man was killed on Interstate 94 near Clearwater in a chain reaction crash involving two semis.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m. Thursday.
A semi was traveling east when it jackknifed into the center median cables. A passenger vehicle then collided with the trailer of the semi. A second semi then collided with the first semi and passenger vehicle.
Sixty-one-year-old Thomas Pearson of Monticello died in the crash.
Get our free mobile app
The two semi drivers were not hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Announces January Tour Dates
- Warmest Fall On Record in St. Cloud
- Major Reconstruction Approved for St. Cloud's Lincoln Avenue
- St. Cloud Establishes Cannabis Ordinance
- Superintendent, Principal Talk Apollo Referendum
LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born
Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist.
Gallery Credit: Stacker