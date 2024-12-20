Fatal Chain Reaction Crash on Interstate 94 in Clearwater

Fatal Chain Reaction Crash on Interstate 94 in Clearwater

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A man was killed on Interstate 94 near Clearwater in a chain reaction crash involving two semis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

A semi was traveling east when it jackknifed into the center median cables. A passenger vehicle then collided with the trailer of the semi. A second semi then collided with the first semi and passenger vehicle.

Sixty-one-year-old Thomas Pearson of Monticello died in the crash.

The two semi drivers were not hurt.

