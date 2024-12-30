Minnesota Stabilizes Medicaid for Children up to Age 6

Minnesota Stabilizes Medicaid for Children up to Age 6

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Eligible children in Minnesota will have steady access to Medicaid health insurance until they turn six years old.

The new policy starts on January 1st.  All children under age six who qualify for Medical Assistance will have up to 72 months of uninterrupted coverage.  Medical Assistance is Minnesota's Medicaid program.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed it into law in 2023.

Another change gives qualifying 19 and 20-year-olds ongoing Medical Assistance eligibility for 12 months at a time.

For children under six who qualify for Medical Assistance, the new law extends their eligibility until the last day of the month of their 6th birthday.

The law's initial phase took effect in January 2024.  It allows children ages six to 19 who qualify for Medical Assistance to remain eligible for 12 months at a time.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

People who have Medical Assistance have to renew their insurance each year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON