Minnesota Stabilizes Medicaid for Children up to Age 6

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Eligible children in Minnesota will have steady access to Medicaid health insurance until they turn six years old.

The new policy starts on January 1st. All children under age six who qualify for Medical Assistance will have up to 72 months of uninterrupted coverage. Medical Assistance is Minnesota's Medicaid program.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed it into law in 2023.

Another change gives qualifying 19 and 20-year-olds ongoing Medical Assistance eligibility for 12 months at a time.

For children under six who qualify for Medical Assistance, the new law extends their eligibility until the last day of the month of their 6th birthday.

The law's initial phase took effect in January 2024. It allows children ages six to 19 who qualify for Medical Assistance to remain eligible for 12 months at a time.

People who have Medical Assistance have to renew their insurance each year.

