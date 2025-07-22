Brace For Severe Storms And Heavy Rain Across Minnesota

Photo by Champers Fu on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Periods of thunderstorms can be expected across the coverage area from late Tuesday afternoon through early morning Thursday.

National Weather Service
A few of the storms late this afternoon through Tuesday night will have a favorable potential to become severe.

National Weather Service
A flood watch has been issued for several counties in Minnesota to the north and east of St. Cloud. The watch will be in effect until Thursday morning.

National Weather Service
Strong winds, large hail, and a tornado or two are possible.

The severe risk continues into Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Hot and humid conditions today will lead to very warm heat indices in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for several counties in southern Minnesota just to the south of St. Cloud.  The advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Be sure to take it easy, stay hydrated, and keep cool.

