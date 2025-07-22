Brace For Severe Storms And Heavy Rain Across Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Periods of thunderstorms can be expected across the coverage area from late Tuesday afternoon through early morning Thursday.
A few of the storms late this afternoon through Tuesday night will have a favorable potential to become severe.
A flood watch has been issued for several counties in Minnesota to the north and east of St. Cloud. The watch will be in effect until Thursday morning.
Strong winds, large hail, and a tornado or two are possible.
The severe risk continues into Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Hot and humid conditions today will lead to very warm heat indices in the upper 90s to lower 100s.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for several counties in southern Minnesota just to the south of St. Cloud. The advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Be sure to take it easy, stay hydrated, and keep cool.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Get Involved In The United Way's School Supply Drive
- St. Cloud Start Up Changes School Supply Shopping for Families
- A Downtown Staple Saying Goodbye After Nearly 40 Years
- A Lucky Ticket In Central Minnesota Nets Over $329,000
- No Music At Firefest As Organizers Call Off Event
Things You'd See in Your Grandma and Grandpa's Backyard
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz