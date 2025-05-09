Walz Signs Bill Expanding Support for Service Dogs in Training

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz on Thursday signed a bill into law giving service dogs in training the same protections and support as active service dogs.

The Governor signed the bill alongside bill authors Senator Bonnie Westlin and Representative Cedrick Frazier, advocates, and service dogs Mato and Flint.

The new law modifies service dog provisions in housing accommodations, ensuring service dogs in training are exempt from HOA and apartment rules that don’t allow dogs. Currently, only active service dogs are covered under the law.

The Governor signed two additional bills on Thursday:

One new law amends the statutory forms used to garnish the wages and bank accounts of a person who has a court-ordered judgment against them. These forms now conform with the changes to garnishment laws that passed last year.

And another law allocates $9 million to the Department of Corrections to address a fiscal year 2025 budget deficiency. It also allows the Department of Corrections to reallocate $10 million from unspent fiscal year 2024-25 appropriations.

