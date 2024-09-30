October Weather Outlook for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a very warm and very dry September, what can we expect for our weather in October? The Climate Prediction Center has released its updated outlook for the month.

They say Minnesotans can expect a trend of continued above-normal temperatures in the month, especially in the western half of the state.

St. Cloud's normal high is about 64 degrees at the beginning of the month. By the end of October, our normal high is about 49 degrees.

The Weather Channel is calling for high temperatures in St. Cloud to be above normal pretty much every day through at least the first half of the month, with several days in the mid to upper 70s.

The Climate Prediction Center is also calling for drier-than-normal conditions in the southern part of Minnesota, with average precipitation in the north.

St. Cloud averages about two-and-a-half inches of rain in October. We also average about an inch of snow in the month.

The Weather Channel is calling for little to no rain through the first half of the month.

St. Cloud had just .35 of an inch of rain in September making it one of the driest Septembers on record in St. Cloud. We're still about six inches above normal for total precipitation for the year, after a very wet spring and early summer.

