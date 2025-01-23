MDH Updates Weekly Influenza Numbers for the State

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Health has updated its weekly Influenza and Respiratory Illness numbers.

The report released today Thursday is for the period ending January 20th.

The number of hospitalizations this past week was 192, down from 233 the previous week. The total number of people hospitalized this season is at 1,704.

There have now been 51 deaths associated with influenza. Last year we had 224.

There were four new school outbreaks last week, bringing our total this season to 57.

There were also four new long-term care facility outbreaks, bringing that total to 30.

