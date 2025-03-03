Minnesota Impacted By Messy Spring Weather System

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A messy March storm is expected Tuesday into Wednesday with rain turning into snow, and hazardous travel is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for several counties in southern Minnesota. It will be in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

Blizzard conditions are possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

A transition from rain to snow is expected overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Winds will increase significantly as the system moves through overnight, with gusts peaking as high as 50-55mph mainly in southern Minnesota.

