Democrat Wins Special Election Returning MN House to Even Tie

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Democratic candidate won a special election on Tuesday returning the Minnesota House to an even tie.

DFLer David Gottfried won the special election in House District 40B with 70 percent (9,352 votes) to the Republican Paul Wikstrom's 30 percent (3,966 votes).

Once Gottfried is sworn in, it will both parties 67 seats in the Minnesota House of Representatives. DFL leader Melissa Hortman anticipates that Gottfried will be sworn in on Monday.

This special election was necessary due to the disqualification of the November election winner based on residency requirements.

No legislation can pass the House without 68 votes, so anything that passes off the House floor will need some bipartisan support.

DNC Chair and Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin released the following statement congratulating Representative-elect David Gottfried on his victory in the special election to fill the District 40B Roseville-area seat in the Minnesota House.

“As a proud Minnesotan, I’m honored to congratulate David Gottfried on his crucial special election victory. Minnesota is a shining example of what can happen under Democratic leadership: providing free breakfast and lunch for K-12 students, investing in mental health services, strengthening worker protections, establishing paid family and medical leave, and enshrining protections for reproductive freedom into law. Since November’s election, Democrats continue to fight and win in communities across the country.”

Cold Spring Republican Lisa Demuth will remain as the Speaker Of The House.

This year's legislative session is scheduled to wrap up on May 19th. The two parties need to figure out how to balance the state's budget for the next two year budget cycle before they adjourn.

