Minnesota High School Graduation Rates Hit All Time High

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's graduation rate is the highest ever recorded.

The Minnesota Department of Education says 84.2 percent of the 2024 graduating class overall earned their diploma.

The department says the graduation rates are up year over year across all student groups.

The American Indian rate increased from 61.3 percent to 62.9 percent, the Asian rate increased from 85.4 percent to 88.1 percent, the Black rate increased from 72.1 percent to 73.9 percent, the Hispanic or Latino rate increased from 69.2 percent to 71.7 percent, the White rate increased from 88.7 percent to 89.3 percent, the English learners rate increased from 63.4 percent to 67.2 percent, and the rate for students eligible for free or reduced price meals increased from 71.9 percent to 74.4 percent.

Commissioner Willie Jett.

“I am thrilled to see the success of many of our student groups—especially those most at risk—and a closing of the achievement gap as we work to make sure every student, of every background, zip code, and ability has access to a world-class education. I am also grateful for the educators, families and communities who stood behind these graduates and supported their needs and encouraged their successes. Their achievement is evidence that investing in kids pays off.”

