Minnesota Governor Walz Signs DUI Bill, Three Others Into Law

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's governor signed four bills into law on Thursday.

The bills include measures to fund unemployment insurance and strengthen laws against DUIs.

DUI Bill

In response to the accident in St. Louis Park that left two people dead and dozens hurt, the bill was signed that extends the length of driver's license revocations for people with prior driving under the influence incidents from 10 years to 20 years.

The bill also modifies the length of time individuals must participate in the ignition interlock program and requires all ignition interlock participants to complete a treatment or rehabilitation program prior to getting full driving privileges back.

Unemployment Insurance

The bill appropriates $100 million to the school unemployment insurance aid account. Funding will help school districts with unemployment insurance costs for hourly employees.

AED Signs

The bill allows for the establishment of Automatic External Defibrillator signs on public roads.

Workers Compensation Laws

The bill updates and clarifies Minnesota's workers' compensation laws. The bill includes both policy changes and technical corrections to help ensure the system operates effectively.

Get our free mobile app

The bill also contains provisions aimed at addressing workers' compensation premium fraud in the construction industry.

READ RELATED ARTICLES