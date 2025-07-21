Oil Prices Fall As Gas Cost Dips Across The Nation

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline slipped slightly over the last week, falling alongside oil, which dropped more than $2 per barrel.

Gas Buddy says they don't expect major movement in the national average as we approach August.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99.

The national average price of diesel has increased 1.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.69 per gallon.

