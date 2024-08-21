Minnesota Farmers Union Board Opposes Project 2025 Proposals

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Members of the Minnesota Farmers Union full board have voted to oppose the Project 2025 proposal.

The board says Project 2025 calls for several changes to federal agricultural policy, including Repealing Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage and cutting support for crop insurance.

Repealing the federal sugar program, which provides a stable market for sugar beet farmers.

Eliminating the Conservation Reserve Program, which helps protect marginal and highly erodable lands.

Removing nutrition programs from the Farm Bill.

Repealing USDA Market Access Program, which helps develop trading partnerships.

The MFU full board is comprised of county Farmers Union leaders from across the state. The Minnesota Farmers Union works to protect and enhance the interests and quality of life of family farmers and ranchers in rural communities.

