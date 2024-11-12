Bomb Threats Made to Over Half MN County Election Offices

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Several election offices across the state of Minnesota had bomb threats made to them since the election.

The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State has been notified that as of Tuesday, November 12th, election offices in over half of the counties in Minnesota have received e-mailed bomb threats since Friday, November 8th.

These threats have been reported to the office by county, state, and federal partners.

Affected counties are responding following local policies and procedures.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has issued the following statement:

“Threats of violence against election workers, aimed at disrupting our democracy, are absolutely unacceptable. Although Election Day is over, election officials across the state are continuing their work to verify that the election was free, fair, accurate, and secure. Over the next few weeks, counties will be canvassing the election, certifying election results, and conducting post-election reviews.

