UNDATED (WJON News) -- The drought conditions are improving, but still linger in Minnesota.

The weekly update on Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 62 percent of the state remains abnormally dry, which is an improvement from 66 percent a week ago. Also, 10 percent of the state is still in a moderate drought, down from 17 percent last week.

U.S. Drought Monitor U.S. Drought Monitor loading...

The driest area remains in north central Minnesota.

Here in St. Cloud, we've had 2.82 inches of rain so far in June, which is .59 of an inch above normal. For the year so far, we've had 12.11 inches of precipitation, which is .61 of an inch above normal.

We remain in an active weather pattern with several rounds of strong storms and showers possible over the next week.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are likely next week, with the potential for heavy rain and flooding where thunderstorms train over the same areas.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

The threat is highest from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

