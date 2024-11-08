Wolgamott’s Lead Grows in House District 14B Race

Wolgamott&#8217;s Lead Grows in House District 14B Race

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- State Representative Dan Wolgamott's lead in the Minnesota District 14B race has grown.

Updated numbers on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website show Wolgamott with 10,005 votes and his Republican challenger Sue Ek with 9,814 votes - a 191 vote difference.

On election night the DFLer had a 28 vote lead.

On Thursday evening, Sherburne County issued a news release saying that in preparing for the official canvassing of the 2024 General Election results, Sherburne County election staff identified that some absentee ballots recieved via the U.S. Postal Service were not included in unofficial totals uploaded to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office on election night. Updated unofficial results have since been uploaded for all countywide races and are now available on the Secretary of State's website. The county says the delayed upload was limited toone ballot scanner and involved an incomplete transfer of data from that scanner to the state election reporting system.

House District 14B includes part of Sherburne County.

The lead for Wolgamott over Ek is now just over one percent, which means if she wants a recount she would have to pay for it herself, publicly funded recounts only occur with the difference is less than one-half of one percent.

These results are still unofficial until the canvassing board meets on November 21st.

