Central Minnesota Community Foundation Opens Special Needs Grant Applications Through October
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its Central Minnesota Special Needs Grant Round.
It supports programs and organizations serving individuals with complex intellectual and physical disabilities throughout Central Minnesota. The grants seek to support programs that enhance opportunities, provide resources, and improve quality of life for individuals with special needs and their families.
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Applications are due by October 31st. Eligible organizations must be nonprofit organizations, schools, or government entities. The grant must serve the residents of Benton, Stearns, or Sherburne counties or the communities of Kimball or Watkins.
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