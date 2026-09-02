ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can check out a free outdoor concert near downtown St. Cloud next week. The Granite City Folk Society will host its annual kick-off concert on Thursday, September 10th, in the parking lot of First Presbyterian church.

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The food trucks will be open starting at 5:00 p.m. The opening act, Jordan Messerole, will start playing at 5:30 p.m., and spokesman Paul Imholte says the headliner, Pert Near Sandstone, will take the stage at about 6:00 p.m.

If you're not familiar with them, they are kind of an Americana, bluegrass, party band. We're excited to have a fairly young band performing. A four-piece band on stage.

Pert Near Sandstone Pert Near Sandstone

Imholte says they've done the free outdoor kickoff concert for four years now, but the Granite City Folk Society has been around for over 50 years.

Our major goal is to increase audience attendance throughout all of our shows. Even just to have a celebration for the community to come together.

Imholte says they keep going as a service to the community to provide high-quality entertainment that you might not otherwise hear.

We've had Cajun bands, we've had bluegrass bands, Scottish and Irish bands.

Granite City Folk will be accepting donations for Terebinth Refuge during the concert.

They'll also be selling their season passes for the 2026-2027 concert season. They'll have nine concerts at First Presbyterian Church, four at Iron Street Distillery, four at Bo Didley's, and two at the Lahr Block.

In case of rain, it will be moved inside the church.