Damaging Winds And Hail Possible As Storms Move Across The Region

Damaging Winds And Hail Possible As Storms Move Across The Region

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We could see some strong storms this week.

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The National Weather Service says storms will develop across northwestern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota on Thursday afternoon and move southeast.

National Weather Service
National Weather Service

A few storms could be strong and produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Here in St. Cloud, we've officially received 14.62 inches of precipitation this year.  That's 6.12 inches below normal.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 95 percent of Minnesota is abnormally dry, 78 percent is in a moderate drought, 48 percent is in a severe drought, and 4 percent is in an extreme drought.

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Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

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