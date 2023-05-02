Minnesota’s Connection to this Year’s Kentucky Derby Field

SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- Horse racing fever was running high in central Minnesota for last year's Kentucky Derby with two Minnesota-owned horses in the field.

Zandon from Clearwater was one of the favorites along with another Minnesota-owned horse named Zozos. Zandon finished third and Zozos came in 10th.

This year's field doesn't have any Minnesota-owned horses, but there is one horse that has a connection to our state.

There's a horse that we're claiming as ours - Two Phil's. It didn't start its career here, but it came in and raced in the Shakopee Juvenile last year as a two-year-old and won and then went on to do better things. What's cool about this is he'll be ridden - and has been throughout his career - by Jareth Loveberry. Loveberry spent three seasons at Canterbury and in his first season was our leading rider.

Canterbury Park Spokesman Jeff Maday says this will be Loveberry's first mount in the Kentucky Derby.

Two Phil's won his only race at Canterbury Park on closing day last year and has gone on to win nearly $644,000 in prize money so far. His odds are currently at 12 - 1.

Canterbury Park is hosting its annual Kentucky Derby party on Saturday with about 10,000 people expected to attend. The event includes mint julep specials, best-dressed and best hat contests, and live music.

The running of the Kentucky Derby is at about 5:55 p.m. our time on Saturday.

