Sketches of Minnesota Comedy Tour at Paramount Theater

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After taking a 10-day road trip around Minnesota, a group of comedians have put together a show reflecting on what they learned along the way from unplanned construction, gas stations with missing restroom keys, and GPS failures.

"Sketches of Minnesota: Civic Community Comedy Tour" is a collaboration of the Minnesota Humanities Center and the comedy team at Danger Boat Productions.

Their 90-minute show will be at the Paramount Theater in St. Cloud on Tuesday.

The Paramount Community Engagement Director Aimee Miron says they've taken stories from each town they visited and put them into a sketch comedy revue.

These two groups basically road-tripped all over Minnesota this past summer to places like Emily, Remer, Duluth, Winona, and St. Cloud. They had community conversations and did some fun comedy sketch performances in all of these communities.

Miron says the comedians aren't used to putting on a scripted performance.

Doing a scripted show has been very different for this group. This is devised theater we call it; it's something completely made by the performers, and so it's 100 percent original and unique.

Sketches of Minnesota is a traveling program designed to increase understanding and encourage conversations among people who don't know each other or have different viewpoints.

Get our free mobile app

Tuesday's show at the Paramount starts at 7:00 p.m. Another performance will be at the Dudley Riggs Theater in Minneapolis on February 25th. It is free to attend but you do need to register ahead of time.

READ RELATED ARTICLES